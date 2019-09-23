Two men sought for Burlington home invasion, stabbings

Burlington police are looking for two men in connection to a drug-related home invasion that left three people injured Saturday night.

The victims told officers the men — one black in his mid-20s; one white in his early 20s — entered the home on Elmwood Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Armed with knives, the men demanded drugs and money.

Police say they became violent when their demands were not met. Three people were stabbed, and one victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The other two refused medical treatment.

Police are asking residents of the Old North End or anyone with information to call Detective Chenette at (802) 540-2271.