Burlington police searching for suspect in People’s United bank robbery

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Police are searching for man they say fled on foot after robbing the People’s United Bank in downtown Burlington.

A bank employee contacted police just after 11 a.m Tuesday to report the robbery at the 2 Burlington Square branch. No one was injured. The police did not say if the suspect escaped with any money.

Police are circulating still photos of the suspect from video surveillance. The Burlington Police Department is asking the public if they recognize this suspect or can provide any additional information.

