Burlington police seek driver in Leddy Road roll-over crash

Police and firefighters found a vehicle on its roof on Leddy Park Road early Thursday, and now they’re looking for the person who was driving it.

Burlington police dispatch responded to a 911 call shortly 5 a.m. and determined the driver was speeding and failed to negotiate a curve, lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree before flipping over. The driver fled in an unknown direction, police said

Police said they collected evidence from the scene and called in a K9 unit to help with the search for the driver. No one has been located yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (802) 658-2704 or Cpl. Baccaglini at (802) 540-2272.

This story will be updated when new information is available.

