Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said Wednesday night that Burlington’s recently-passed new budget and new police union contract should help as the BPD works to rebuild its ranks. However, he acknowledged that the department’s lean times aren’t over yet.

The department has decreased in size from 92 sworn officers in June of 2020 to 61 last month, according to a presentation the acting chief gave to the Burlington Police Commission. Murad said it’ll likely shrink further before it grows again.

“I know of at least two additional departures that will occur in the short term, one of them a retirement who is already not with us,” he said. “He’s burning through time that he accrued over the course of his career. He will be off our books in early September — another individual probably also off our books in early September, and then another — if not in September, then certainly by October.”

Murad is hopeful that as the department rebuilds — perhaps through hiring officers away from other departments — it’ll have more of an ability to place officers in specialized positions. One of the specialties he cited was school resource officers.

“The loss of those school resource officers has been detrimental with regard to some of the ongoing criminal activity that we’ve seen around the city,” the acting chief said.”Because that was a key component of how we related to certain parts of the community and forged strong relationships.”

Murad’s presentation showed that the city’s total incident volume so far this year is above last year’s level but below what the BPD saw each year from 2017 through 2020. However, a police commissioner said that many Burlingtonians have given up on calling the police outside of immediate emergencies.

“I live on Wells Street, and this Monday, for the fourth time, several of my neighbors had their tires slashed,” Commissioner Suzy Comerford said. “And now people are thinking about moving.”

Murad agreed that this year’s incident volume probably is deceptively low — and for the same reason Comerford cited.

“The ability to deploy detectives or officers on the road to the kinds of calls you’re describing is essentially zero,” Murad said. “I believe we had three officers on the road today, and so three officers on patrol — the idea of putting one of them in a specific area is very difficult.”

He also noted that it’s extremely difficult to address property crimes in Burlington when the Queen City is averaging one gunfire incident every other week in 2022. That rate is far higher than what the city typically experiences.