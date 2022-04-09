A complaint of noise coming from an apartment in Burlington’s Old North End leads to a police standoff and two arrests, according to an email from Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad.

The incident began shortly after 11:00 p.m. Friday on North Winooski Avenue near the Riverside Avenue intersection. Murad said Thomas O’Halloran, 45, punched and used anti-Asian racial slurs against an officer investigating the noise complaint. The acting chief wrote that O’Halloran reportedly tried to have his dog attack that officer and two community service officers.

The officer O’Halloran is accused of punching and using the slurs against pepper-sprayed him; Murad said O’Halloran responded to that by barricading himself inside the apartment with the dog and with Eric Robbins, 36. The department then deployed its specialized emergency response vehicle and a negotiator tried, without success, for more than two hours to get O’Halloran to surrender by telephone. The acting chief wrote that the officers on scene could also hear Robbins encourage O’Halloran to fight them.

The standoff continued for about four hours; police broke through the door shortly after 3:15 Saturday morning and arrested both men. Murad said O’Halloran was taken to Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans Town. He’s charged with assault on an officer with a hate-crime enhancement, as well as with two outstanding warrants that authorities discovered he had.

Robbins was released on a citation for impeding public officers. Both men’s court dates are unknown. Murad wrote that the dog will be held at a kennel for either Robbins or O’Halloran to claim.