Burlington Police to unveil new priority response plan on Monday

In light of its recent staffing issues, the Burlington Police Department has come up with a new priority response plan. Acting Chief Jon Murad wrote in a Sunday evening email that he’ll go over the particulars at 12:00 noon Monday at BPD headquarters.

Murad has said in recent months that if the department’s staffing issues continue, the midnight shift would need to be cut. If that were to happen, the BPD would be unable to respond to calls in person between 3:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. each day.

Meanwhile, investigators are trying to get to the bottom of two shots-fired incidents in the Old North End. One took place shortly after 3:00 a.m. Saturday; the other happened not long after 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

Both incidents are said to have happened near the intersection of Isham Street and Loomis Street. There’s no indication of whether or not the two incidents are related.

Murad wrote that three young men were hurt in the Sunday morning incident — but from a physical fight, not from gunshots. One of the three is thought to have been involved in shots-fired incidents from last August and last September in Burlington that are still being investigated.

If you know anything else about this weekend’s incidents or the ones from last year, you can give the BPD a call at (802) 658-2704.