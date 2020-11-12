Burlington pop-up testing, Mayor Miro Weinberger points to a rise in wastewater levels

Outside the Robert Miller Community and Recreation Center, 150 people were tested for COVID-19. Mayor Miro Weinberger points to a rise in wastewater levels.

“What we believe is that indications of elevated risks show up in the wastewater about a week before you start seeing people test positive through normal mechanisms,” Mayor Weinberger said.

The city’s chief innovation officer, Brian Lowe said it was important to take action fast.

“If we are able to quickly box in the virus we will be able to continue to live as we have been,” Lowe said.

Burlington has three treatment plants and they have been monitoring each one since August.

“We couldn’t justify that increase based on known case data in the area, it meant that there were other undetected cases in the area, we don’t know how many but we knew there was an increasing number,” Lowe said.

One woman said she was frustrated because when she arrived at site, all of the tests were sold out. The tests were free, but the city did ask people to register online through Garnet Health, ahead of time.

“I think it’s a challenging situation. We want to provide as many tests as we can as fast as we can,” Lowe said.

The Health Department believes the growth in cases is happening because of travel to higher risk areas and small social gatherings where people are close together inside.

“The threat is very much here right now, this is our chance to continue Vermont’s very successful efforts to contain the virus,” Mayor Weinberger said.

The city plans on working with the National Guard next week to add more pop up testing.