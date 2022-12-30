Burlington’s New Year festivities bring excitement and larger crowds to downtown. The city is making sure it’s prepared with safety precautions to keep everyone safe, including the constant patrol of the Burlington Police Department.

According the the Burlington Deputy Chief, there will be around eleven officers and supervisors on hand for New Year’s Eve. Officers will be stopping into the Highlight event as long as staffing permits. The department’s resources will be mostly in downtown Burlington after midnight.

Restaurant owners are also preparing for one of the busiest nights of the year. “We have security and hopefully everything will be pretty good. I don’t think we have any real concerns. Everybody’s hopefully, usually in a really good mood when it’s New Year’s Eve and having a really good time with friends and family so hopefully everything will be A-okay,” said Mackenzie, the general manager of Foam Brewers.

Several events for Burlington’s annual Highlight celebration begin around 2 p.m. with fireworks at 8 p.m.