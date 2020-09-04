Burlington protests: police commissioner resigns, UVM students hold ‘die-in’ on campus

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Thursday was the tenth consecutive day of protest in Burlington, and once again hundreds of people filled the lower end of Church Street outside City Hall to demand the firing of three officers involved in use-of-force incidents.

One of Thursday’s speakers took to the megaphone with an announcement for the crowd – he’s stepping down from a key position in city government due to city official’s response to protesters’ demands.

Mark Hughes resigned from the Burlington Police Commission via a letter to Mayor Miro Weinberger that detailed his frustration.

“The problem is not that this administration does not have the ability to take action on this demand,” Hughes wrote. “This administration chooses not to take action because they are unwilling to accept the cost of doing so.”

Hughes’ resignation comes one day after Weinberger said there’s “limitations within the law of reopening and revisiting” the discipline handed down to Sgt. Jason Bellavance and Officers Joseph Corrow and Cory Campbell.

Hughes addressed the Mayor directly during his comments on Thursday, calling on him to take bold action.

“Become a history-maker by placing a priority on the protection of Black bodies over money,” Hughes said.

A large portion of Thursday’s crowd was made up of students from the University of Vermont. Many of them had walked over to City Hall from a separate protest that happened earlier on Thursday afternoon.

Dozens of students gathered to stage a ‘die-in’ protest in support of UVM faculty and racial justice.

Organizers said they believe the UVM administration has failed to listen to its students, teachers and people of color within the campus community.

Students laid on the ground to mourn what they called the “loss of their education” due to the administration’s refusal to pay non-tenure faculty a living wage, the closing of the campus children’s school, and the underfunding and cutting of programs needed for marginalized communities.

“These budget cuts are nothing new,” one speaker said. “They are the continuation of a longstanding logic at UVM which prioritizes profits over people. A logic that says tuition first, teachers second. A logic that says tuition first, teachers second. A logic which has computed the value of Black lives and calculated they just aren’t worth it.”

The group of students also believe UVM administration isn’t listening to students of color about their needs, and protesters insisted that it won’t be “business as usual” on campus until those needs are met.