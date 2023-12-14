Burlington, VT– City and state leaders held the first of two public forums designed to dig into the growing issues the city has been facing in the past few years. On the agenda Thursday night: drug trafficking and gun violence.

City Hall’s Contois Auditorium was packed with Burlingtonians that say they’ve seen the city change over the past few years. Many took to the open microphone to ask leaders how they plan to address a variety of issues.

One conversation centered around gun violence and safety concerns. Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad began the forum by giving a presentation on statistics surrounding the issue. He says general crime rates have been higher this year than in previous years but notes gun violence is down since 2022.

Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Baruth went into detail about gun reform laws made at the state level, noting Vermont has come a long way since 2010; the year he says the Green Mountain State had the worst set of gun laws he’d seen.

Still, residents were concerned with the crime rates downtown, some saying they aren’t seeing any results of numerous safety measures put in place.

One community member asked about the funding that was recently approved by the council to hire security for the holiday months, wanting to see more safety measures into next year.

“It takes a long time to get officers in, trained, and capable. As a mother with a 24-year-old living on Church Street who’s a medial care worker with shifts starting at 4 a.m., she’s been stalked, she’s been followed, she’s been chased, she’s been assaulted. What do I do to get past winter, and how fast? Because it’s not fast enough for me,” one resident asked.

“I have no doubt that public safety will be front and center when we are figuring out the funding,” answered City Council President Karen Paul.

The other big issue officials addressed was the opioid crisis. Chief Murad says overdose response has decreased since last year, but there’s still worry in the community about drug trafficking.

Murad went over how to submit drug tips online if you believe there’s activity going on, but said different priorities are placed on different claims.

“With the infiltration of synthetic drugs in our community on the heels of the opioid epidemic, we’re seeing needles on our streets, playgrounds, in our parks,” notes Paul.

“I know that people are frustrated when they make tips and don’t feel that enough is being done. I’m hopeful that most of the time they get some kind of reaction from the detective unit,” says Murad.

There’s another public forum coming up next Tuesday, specifically taking focus on substance use disorder and property crimes. It starts at 6 p.m. in City Hall’s Contois Auditorium.

The second forum will be attended by different panelists including the state health commissioner, Burlington’s mayor, and Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George.