Burlington residents express concern over low staffing levels of police officers

At City Hall, Burlington’s Police Commission voted to urge the council to allow Burlington Police to hire more officers. Right now there is a mandated cap on 74 officers. They all agreed to increase that to 82.

People and concerned business owners came together to discuss the importance of having more uniformed cops.

Paul Decelles, a former city councilor, said this is a step in the right direction. He worries for his daughter’s safety.

“I have a daughter who is 18 and I am petrified every time she leaves the house,” Decelles said.

Yves Bradley has lived in the Queen City since he was 17.

“I have never felt less safe in the city than I do now,” Bradley said. “I never used to worry about them, but I worry about them now”

Paul Decelles believes commissioners will get a different perspective if they do a ride along with an officer.

“Understand what they have to go through in a day,” Decelles said. “Their day might be 15 hours long or 17 horus long. They might have 20 or 30 hours over time in a week. How many of us can do that?”

Commissioner Stephanie Seguino said some of the problems are a function of a long term de-funding of social services.

“I think we have to think differently about the issue of crime and public safety,” Seguino said. “That is there is a lot of unmet need in our community and that is at least partially contributed to some of the problems that we are facing.”