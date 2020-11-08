Burlington residents, local elected leaders mark Biden’s projected presidential victory

Once the news broke late Saturday morning that Joe Biden had been widely projected as the winner of the presidential election, people flooded the streets of cities in much of the country to celebrate.

Burlington was one of those cities. Hundreds of people gathered at, and near, the Church Street Marketplace to mark the occasion by cheering, shouting and honking their car horns.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott voted for Biden; he said it was the first time he’s ever voted for any Democrat for president. He tweeted, in part:

“The voters have spoken. It is now up to each of us to rise above the anger and divisiveness and to turn our focus to our common humanity and love of family, freedom and country. This is what real leadership would call on us to do – win or lose.”

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted:

“This is a historic day. After the darkness, division and hate of the past four years, America has spoken and rejected more of the same. Congratulations to my good friend President-Elect Joe Biden and to Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. Today we go forward in hope and progress.”

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who just won re-election to Capitol Hill this week herself, wrote:

“I want to congratulate President-elect Biden on running a successful campaign that was focused on the issues that matter to American families. We need to heal the deep divisions in our country and I know President Biden will work tirelessly to unite all Americans.”

President Trump has not conceded the result, threatening further lawsuits related to ballot counting. Though he has not spoken publicly about the result since it was projected on Saturday, he wrote in part:

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”