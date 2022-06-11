Opponents of Burlington’s Champlain Parkway Project protested on Saturday, June 11 at the City’s South End.

The project would build a two lane, 25 mile per hour road connecting the South End with Burlington’s downtown.

Supporter say the project would ease traffic downtown. But protesters say the new road would disproportionally affect Burlington residents with lower income.



“You don’t do a project whether it’s a road project or factory or whatever in the low income neighborhood just because it’s easier to do,” says former Burlington Public Works Director Steve Goodkind. “The law says you don’t do that. It’s totally against environmental justice, and it will not make that neighborhood better in any way.”

A lawsuit against the project was filed several months ago to halt the project. Despite that, proponents are optimistic that construction will start this summer.



