Burlington restaurant closed for 2 days after customer tests positive for COVID-19

A downtown Burlington restaurant and bar is closed until Tuesday after a recent customer reported a positive coronavirus test to the staff.

The Farmhouse Tap and Grill on Bank Street is shut down as a precaution. According to a Sunday morning social media post by management, someone who dined at the Farmhouse Wednesday afternoon with family members notified the restaurant of the positive test Saturday night.

Management is contacting everyone that was in the building while the affected customer was present — employees and customers alike — and the server who waited on the customer’s table will be tested. The two-day closure should allow the establishment to regroup and should allow the staff to take what the post describes as “a much-needed breather”.