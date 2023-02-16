Vermont’s newest cannabis dispensary, the Bern Gallery, opened today in Burlington.

The Bern Gallery has been open since 2004, and in 2008 it opened Burlington’s first hookah bar. With the arrival of retail cannabis last year, owners and employees have been pushing hard to open the dispensary.

The shop’s license was approved late last month.

“It’s just taken a certain steadfastness to understand that the culture will get there. The industry ultimately will reflect the genuine value that this medicine has to offer to people. Now finally we can do that,” said Bern Gallery Brand Ambassador, Paddy Donnely.

In honor of the grand opening, the store offered free glass blowing lessons to customers.

Since 2006, the Bern Gallery has held the annual “Pipe Classic” which puts glassblowers against each other to make the best and most unique glass pipes.

The dispensary also includes personal consultation sessions for customers to ensure which type of cannabis is more appropriate to buy.

The store is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.