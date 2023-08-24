Vermont’s first all-electric bucket truck will soon take to the streets of Burlington.

The new truck is replacing a gas-powered bucket truck, adding to the number of electric vehicles the city has bought to reduce carbon emissions. It’s another step in Burlington’s net-zero energy plan.

“Burlington’s been moving aggressively to move forward and electrify everything and reduce our carbon emissions as quickly as possible,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger.

City Councilor Hannah King said the city’s purchase sets “an example transcends city limits.”

“This summer we have experienced catastrophic and historic flooding, smoke from wildfires and closed beaches” King said. “Climate change is here, and we need everyone to be working towards a more sustainable energy future.

The $700,000 truck was paid for in part by state grants. The city plans to add more electric bucket trucks to its fleet.