Burlington roundabout in the works, blasting starts this fall

People weighed in on a meeting at the Burlington Electric Department about how construction at the intersection of Route 7 in Burlington will affect them over the next several months.

The project is called the Shelburne Street Roundabout Project and it began about a month ago, but there is a lot of work to do.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation, SD Ireland, and Burlington Public Works met Wednesday night to discuss the project. Project Manager Matt Wheeler said crews are running into ledges as they anticipated, which calls for blasting.

“One of the main reasons for the blasting is that some of the underground structures are much deeper then where the top of the ledge is,” Wheeler said. “Some structures are as deep as 20 feet deep.”

The small controlled explosions are used to shatter rock.

“We will keep the blast underground and all you will hear is a low rumbling,” Wheeler said.

The goal is to improve conditions for people driving on Route 7. Questions from the public were submitted, and read outloud in the virtual meeting.

One question that was asked was, “if you live on the corner of Locust and Shelburne and you need to leave your driveway, how long will you need to wait if blasting is taking place?”

“In a zone of blasting like I said before, we will go door to door and let those residents know that we are going to be blasting in that 250 foot area,” Wheeler said.

The city and state will need to okay the blasting , but it would occur on and off through the beginning of winter, and resume back up in the spring.

“There’s thousands of feets of underground utilities that we need to install,” Wheeler said. “And blasting will expedite this process and the project in general.”

Wheeler said they will have many employees checking to make sure the area is clear and safe. Anticipated completion for the project is June 2023.