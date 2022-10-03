Burlington police say they have apprehended a suspect in separate murders in Burlington and South Burlington.

Acting Chief Jon Murad has scheduled a 1 p.m. press conference to provide an update on the homicides, which occurred hours apart Sunday night.

A 40-year-old man was shot to death shortly after 8 p.m. inside an apartment on Pine Street in Burlington. Just after 11 p.m., another man was found dead of gunshot wounds at the Swiss Host Motel and Village.

Police say the alleged shooter and the victims likely knew each other. Investigations of the incidents continue.