Burlington School District announces new Superintendent

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Burlington School District announced Thursday that Tom Flanagan, who currently serves as Chief Academic Officer of Providence Public Schools, will take over as superintendent once Yaw Obeng steps down at the end of the school year.

The announcement was made after a unanimous vote from the Board of School Commissioners to appoint Flanagan.

Prior to his four-year tenure in Providence, Flanagan was the deputy chief of specialized instruction for Washington D.C. Public Schools. Before that, he worked as a principal for three years in D.C.

Those involved in the search said they were impressed by his interest in the community and his experience.

“He has worked on closing the achievement gap, and that’s something that’s a focus for our district,” said Martine Gulick of the Superintendent Search Committee. “That’s something we feel confident placing in his hands.”

“He brings years of experience in leading curriculum efforts and has years of experience in teaching and special education,” said School Board Chair Clare Wool. “He’s a facilitative leader and skilled communicator who builds authentic relationships with students, families, teachers and stakeholders.”

Flanagan was one of three finalists, and appeared at a ‘Meet the Candidates’ forum last week. In his closing remarks, he told the crowd what he took away from his first visit to Burlington.

“I was so impressed by the faculty and the work they’re doing around restorative practices,” Flanagan said. “The energy and engagement of students and the work they’re doing with deeper learning activities that are happening… Just the great joy that was going on in that building.”

The next step will be another board meeting next week, where they’ll start plotting a formal entry plan for Flanagan’s transition to Burlington.