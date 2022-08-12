Burlington, VT — Amid national school staffing troubles, the Burlington School District held it’s first ever job fair at the downtown Burlington High School. Since the pandemic, schools have been seeing staffing issues, and the job fair was created to solve this issue.

The Burlington School District has a five-point strategic plan focused on improving the educational outcomes their students see. As part of this plan, the district wants to hire people who are able to fully support the students’ needs.

“We’re in need of food services employees, we’re in need of bus drivers, so we need several positions filled, some of them we need filled before the beginning of the school year,” said Denise Bailey, HR Executive Director for the school district. “We are committed to recruiting staff that reflect our student body, and we have a very diverse student body.”

“We’re always looking to bring new and talented folks onboard, and with kids coming back to school for college and folks graduating recently, giving them the opportunity to sign up as part of the Burlington School District is really something that we feel really strong about and that we want to do,” said Leonard Phelan, Principal of CP Smith Elementary School.

Phelan says the elementary school is already well staffed but they are still always hiring. Some other positions the district is looking to fill are custodians and teaching assistants.

The Burlington School District has a variety of open positions, ranging from entry level to managerial. Other schools are also addressing staffing shortages. Colchester schools will be having a job fair Friday night.