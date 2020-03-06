Burlington School District narrows superintendent search to three candidates

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Burlington School District has three finalists for its superintendent position, and each faced questions during a community forum on Thursday.

The first candidate to go onstage was Erin Maguire. She currently serves as Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion for the Essex-Westford School District. Previously, she served as Director of Student Support Services for the district. She also spent 13 years as Executive Director of Student Support Services for the Chittenden Central Supervisory Union.

“I am a dedicated leader in the State of Vermont in education, and I strongly believe that Burlington deserves to be the flagship district of the State,” Maguire said. “I believe it has the opportunity to be just that.”

The next candidate, Thomas Flanagan, is employed outside of Vermont – he’s currently the Chief Academic Officer of Providence Public Schools in Rhode Island. Previously, he spent four years as the Deputy Chief of Specialized Instruction for Washington D.C. Public Schools. He was also a principal in Washington D.C. for three years.

“There are so many amazing things happening in the schools right now, but I also know there’s a lot of work that can be done,” Flanagan said. “I am interested in leading Burlington, because I feel it’s a community that wants to improve.”

Lastly, an educator with experience in the region took questions. Dr. Peter Burrows has served as Superintendent of the Addison Central School District since 2013, and has experience teaching in Korea, Mexico and Japan. He earned his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Oregon.

“The diversity of Burlington, the energy and excitement of the community, at this time of my career it really feels like the right fit,” Burrows said. “I feel like the skills that I bring, the work that I’ve done in the past is a good fit for where Burlington is right now.”

A candidate is scheduled to be selected by mid-March. They would take over for outgoing Superintendent Yaw Obeng in July.