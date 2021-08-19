Burlington School District seeks feedback on proposed sites for new high school

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Burlington School District is asking for community feedback about 16 possible sites for a new high school, which were announced earlier this week.

Superintendent Thomas Flanagan said the list will be pared down over the coming weeks; officials cast a wide net in order to include as many options as possible.

“We looked across the city at any possible sites, so this is really the very first high-level viewpoint of what may be possible,” Flanagan said. “Our goal is to get pretty quickly to a small handful of sites… We wanted to due our due diligence and make sure we looked at all the sites that either came to us directly or we knew were possibilities across the city.”

PCB contamination at the existing high school campus prompted school officials to close it last year.

In March, students started attending classes at the former Macy’s Department Store building downtown. The district is several months into a three and a half year lease, but it can be extended if necessary. The hope is to have the new school ready by August 2025.

“It’s a really aggressive timeline, and it will be challenging to meet so its important to make sure that we’re getting the right site, don’t rush, hear feedback, and we make decisions quickly when we know what the decision should be,” Flanagan said.

There hasn’t been a specific date set for deciding on any one location, but Flanagan hopes to have the list narrowed down to a small handful of options by early September.

Burlington residents are encouraged to weigh in at school board meetings on August 24 and September 7, and any additional thoughts can be sent along to superintendent@bsdvt.org.

