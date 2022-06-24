Burlington, VT — Students at Burlington High School have been taking classes at the old Macy’s downtown, but soon, some will be taking classes at the airport. The Burlington School District is opening technical centers at the Burlington International Airport, where students will be able to take classes in aviation and other related fields.

The new technical center will save the school district 20 million dollars, as it will shave off 20,000 square feet of space from their planned new high school site. Funds are being used from the American Rescue Plan along with a 10 million federal grant from Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy.

Burlington Superintendent Tom Flanagan believes this is a great way to prepare students for the industry. “My best classroom visits are going to visit the airport and seeing the students working on planes and backing up planes on the tarmac. With the airport, the city, and to co-locate with Beta to build programming that is directly aligned with the industry is really exciting.”

Flanagan projects the new site for the high school to open in 2025 and expects to see the airport opened at around a “similar time”.