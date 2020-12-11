Burlington School District trying to avoid a projected 13% tax increase

On average, your education tax bill for next year will go up by 9% unless state or local officials step in. That’s according to an annual forecast from the Vermont Department of Taxes.

The same forecast shows that the main reason why Vermonters face tax pressure every year is that school district budgets are rising faster than property values. At the moment, the Burlington School District is facing a larger education tax increase than average.

“Not doing anything in Burlington (will mean) a 13% increase in Burlington, so that’s why it’s going to be important for us to look at our enrollment, to continue to seek funding from the governor’s office around the alternative sites for (Burlington High School),” superintendent Tom Flanagan told the School Board Finance Committee Thursday night.

The district will also need to search for more efficient ways to operate its schools amid stagnant or declining enrollment.

“I do want to be plain — when we’re talking about efficiencies at the elementary level, we’re talking about a reduction in classrooms and an increase in class sizes,” board member Mike Fisher said. “That’s how it’s been in the past.”

The board has a budget presentation set for Tuesday, January 12, followed by a budget vote on January 19. Fisher said that won’t be enough time for parents, teachers and anyone else affected by any possible cuts to learn about them and offer feedback.

“At some point, you have to forewarn them about that,” board member Kathy Olwell said. “They have to — in their own minds — be going, ‘OK, this is going to affect not just my kid, but kids all over the district’.”

Flanagan said that even as dire as the budget situation currently appears, the district is not looking at drastic reductions. A strong budgetary position left over from last year is likely to help.

“We’re going to have a very healthy surplus that is going to go a long way,” Burlington School District senior director of finance Nathan Lavery said. “And my hope is that it’ll go an especially long way toward alleviating those extra costs we’re facing this coming year associated with (the high school).”

Flanagan said he’d look at the timeline for next year’s budget again. By next Wednesday, he’ll likely come up with one that allows for more time for public feedback before any vote.