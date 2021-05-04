Burlington superintendent says district should consider building new high school

School leaders in Burlington are discussing the possibility of building an entirely new high school following ongoing PCB contamination. They weighed options at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Superintendent Tom Flanagan says the building is past the point of repair and testing shows the contamination is actually more extensive than they originally thought. He’s urging the board to scrap the renovation plan and start thinking about an entirely new building.

Flanagan says the cost of rebuilding a new school would likely be more than $70 million dollars. Board members say funding support and partnerships will be crucial to tackle this kind of project. Flanagan noted, they were able to secure money for Downtown BHS and this should be no different.

If the district sticks with the revitalization project, it will still face millions in PCB remediation costs. The risk there is if removing the contamination proves unsuccessful, that would be money down the drain.

Burlington high school also welcomed its new principal Tuesday. Interim principal Lauren McBride has been offered a permanent role with the district beginning this summer.