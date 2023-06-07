Two incidents, less than 24 hours apart, of students being approached by strangers have led to concern among Burlington Police Department and Burlington School District officials about young people’s safety.

BSD Superintendent Tom Flanagan says two students walking home from Flynn Elementary School Tuesday afternoon reported being approached by a White woman with shoulder-length blonde hair. She apparently drove up to the pair of students and said, “Are you going to Northgate? Get in, I’ll give you a ride.”

There was no mention of exactly where this took place, but Flanagan says the students were scared and ran home. He noted that as of Wednesday afternoon, their families had not filed a police report.

The superintendent and police leaders both say another student was on Elmwood Avenue Wednesday morning, walking to school, when a White man approached them and grabbed them by the hand. The man had long, curly blonde hair and was reportedly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The student bit the man’s hand and got away by running to school. Police say this happened at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and North Street. Flanagan adds that the student attends the Integrated Arts Academy, which is about a quarter-mile away from that intersection.

The superintendent says he’s spoken with Mayor Miro Weinberger and BPD Chief Jon Murad about both incidents, noting: