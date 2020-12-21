Burlington schools go remote this week

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Burlington School District_1477356983653.png

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Public schools in Burlington have switched to remote learning this week ahead of the holiday break.

Burlington School District Superintendent Tom Flanagan said in a note to the community that “the increased demands of contact tracing and the number of staff who have been asked to quarantine through this process have strained our system.” He also noted that student attendance is also lower than usual.

Flanagan urged students and staff not to travel out of state or gather with other households, wear masks, stay 6 feet apart from others when possible, and get tested if they think they have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog