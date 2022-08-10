The Burlington High School and Burlington Tech Center bond question to be decided at the polls in November will be worth up to $165 million. The Burlington School Board made its final decision Wednesday night about the amount it’ll ask to borrow.

On Monday night, school district officials told the Burlington Board of Finance that the bond amount — and the $190 million total project cost — were based on new spaces for the Horizons and OnTOP alternative programs remaining part of the project. The school board has since decided to remove those new spaces.

Local 22 and Local 44 News reported last week that removing Horizons and OnTOP would save approximately $5 million. After the decision to remove them was made Wednesday night, however, there was no mention of either a cost reduction or a reason why there wasn’t one.

“This is an incredibly exciting moment,” school board chair Clare Wool said. “I look forward to working with the Mayor and City Councilors as we present them with the ballot language at next Monday night’s meeting, August 15. This has been many years and months in the making, and we’re incredibly grateful and supportive of next steps.”

If the November bond issue passes and enrollment remains flat, property taxes would go up by 15.67%. That would amount to $1,088 per year for a $500,000 home.