Burlington schools to go remote next week, 20 cases reported in district

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Chittenden County reported 69 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and Burlington officials say the increase has impacted both schools and long-term care facilities.

Burlington School District hadn’t reported any positive COVID-19 tests prior to December 10, but as of Friday afternoon, 20 people within the district tested positive.

Superintendent Thomas Flanagan said classes will be remote next week, so students won’t return until at least after the holiday break.

“The system is under stress due to the contact tracing… and also staffing, because of the quarantining that needs to happen,” Flanagan said.

Mayor Miro Weinberger also detailed the rise in cases at Burlington’s long-term care facilities like the Elderwood Nursing Home.

“Dr. Levine said there were 15 outbreaks within Chittenden County over the last two weeks and about six of those are in long-term care facilities,” Weinberger said. “It’s certainly not just there, there’s community transmission.”

There was some encouraging signs of recovery in Friday’s COVID-19 update – Burlington firefighters have started to get vaccinated.

“We actually had members start receiving their first shot yesterday,” said Fire Chief Steven Locke. “More are today. They’ve asked us to break our staff into three groups so we don’t have a whole shift getting vaccinated the same day.”