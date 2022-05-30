



The Vermont city marathon returned in full force on Sunday to its usual spot on the calendar.

but unlike previous years the course looped twice through Burlington’s new north end and south end.

Over 54 hundred runners from across the country flooded the streets of the queen city in person on sunday for the first full vermont city marathon since 20-19.

The two loop 13 point 1 mile course was flooded with recumbent bikers, relay races, half and full marathon runners alike.

Chris lebeau, a relay runner said it was the perfect day for a race.

“you could choose a more beautiful day for a half marathon and it’s a very very challanging course – a little warm but i am not going to complain”

Aside from a runners’ high, the top finishers this year also walked away with a portion of the 20 thousand dollar grand prize money.



While some were busy pounding the pavement others had just as much fun watching and cheering on their athletic loved ones. Amy Zimmel, who was attending as a spectator described us how it felt to bring the excitement and cheer on her friend.



“It’s so nice to see everyone together and cheering everybody one..it’s a great vibe”

And after essentially a three-year hiatus — participants, organizers and spectators alike agree — it feels good to be back, including the Executive Director of Run Vermont, Peter Delayney

“I think it’s wonderful that we can be back to twenty six point two miles the volunteers are out in force the runners are out in force it’s a gorgeous day we couldn’t have asked for anything better”