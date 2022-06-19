The Burlington Department of Public Works is recommending against swimming within a mile of the Queen City’s main sewage treatment plant for the time being.

At about 8:00 p.m. Saturday, it released an unspecified amount of water into Lake Champlain that had been fully treated first but had only been partly disinfected. DPW officials are still investigating what happened, but they believe an automated disinfection pump shut down for part of the day when it shouldn’t have. They noted that Saturday’s strong winds may have been what led the pump to shut down.

The department has posted notices about the no-swimming advisory at all public access points within a mile of the sewage discharge. Those include Oakledge Cove, Blanchard Beach, the Blodgett access point, the Perkins Pier boat ramp and the Coast Guard boat ramp.