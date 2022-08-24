Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department announced that the suspect in the shooting incident on August 13 has been arrested. Abukar Hilowle, 19, of Burlington, is being held at the Northwest Correctional Facility without bail. Hilowle is being charged with second degree attempted murder and will be arraigned on Thursday.

The shooting occurred on Main Street between Church Street and St. Paul Street. Two male victims were shot during the incident but have been treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations into the recent shootings at the waterfront skatepark and Perkins Pier are ongoing.