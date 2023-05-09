Burlington, VT – Nearly a week and a half after a shooting in downtown Burlington, suspect Tyrin Smith says he’s not guilty.

Smith appeared in Vermont’s superior court Tuesday.

The 19-year-old man is charged with attempted first-degree murder and burglary in a shooting that sent Acquill Nickson to the hospital.

Nickson was found outside on Main Street on April 29th.

But according to court documents, he was shot inside an apartment.

Police say Smith and another person put on masks, used fire escapes, and crossed a roof. Eventually breaking through a wall to get into the apartment. Police say that’s when Smith shot Nickson.

Smith is currently being held in Northwest State Correctional without bail, but could potentially face conditions of release in the future.

Nickson faces drug possession charges, police say he has an extensive criminal history in Pennsylvania.

Another suspect, who’s a juvenile, is being held as an accessory after the fact.