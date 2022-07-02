A shooting in Burlington has led to the arrest of the victim on an outstanding warrant.

His name wasn’t available Saturday night, but Acting Chief Jon Murad wrote in a Saturday afternoon email that the victim is in his forties. He was shot in the leg near Pearl Street and Winooski Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The chief added that the victim had been visiting a family member at a nearby apartment but left the unit to go meet a person he knew. According to Murad’s email, the family member heard a gunshot and found the victim bleeding outside the apartment.

He went to UVM Medical Center for treatment, and emergency department staff called police. Murad wrote that the victim had an outstanding warrant for selling cocaine which stipulated that he be held without bail.

The victim is now in custody on that warrant. The chief noted that officers recovered ballistics evidence from the shooting scene and that detectives are now investigating the incident.