Leon Delima, now 34, is shown in this 2017 mugshot provided at that time by the Burlington, VT Police Department.

A Burlington man is facing charges connected with a shots-fired incident in the city’s New North End.

The Burlington Police say they’ve arrested Leon Delima, 34, at gunpoint for reckless endangerment and cocaine possession. Authorities note that the officers who took him into custody found cocaine on his person.

The gunshots were reported shortly after 10:00 p.m. Saturday on North Avenue, near a bus stop in front of the Cambrian Rise condominiums. No one was hurt. An unnamed second man was with Delima when officers arrested him on Crowley Street; police let the second man go without charging him.

The mugshot of Delima accompanying this story was taken in 2017. As of this writing, he was being held at Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans Town on $5,000 bond.