Under-utilized land in Burlington’s South End may be key to helping the Queen City remedy the housing crisis. City officials are considering allowing new housing to be built in portions of the South End where it’s not currently allowed.

Zoning regulations forbid the development of new housing in the city’s Enterprise-Light Manufacturing District (as shown on page 27 of the document linked above). At a meeting Wednesday of the City Council Ordinance Committee, the Office of City Planning presented a plan to change that.

The plan originated about a year and a half ago with Russ Scully, the re-developer of the former Blodgett Oven factory on Lakeside Avenue into HULA, a tech company incubator and office complex. Scully owns a parking lot that he intends to redevelop if the plan comes to fruition. That property is next door to the former site of the Sears Lane encampment from which people struggling with homelessness were removed in late 2021.

“The emphasis for this district is really on housing and multi-unit development — different types of homes that could be in different configurations in multi-unit buildings,” planning director Meagan Tuttle said.

New single-family homes in the area would still be banned in the proposed South End Innovation District. Additional housing would only be allowed within completely new structures and within additions to existing buildings.

“There is a prohibition (on) existing commercial buildings (being) converted,” Tuttle said. “Additions could be added to buildings to be used for housing, but housing could not be a primary use in an existing building.”

Champlain Housing Trust chief executive officer Michael Monte lives next to the proposed innovation district. He strongly supports the zoning change that would allow for its creation.

“The great thing is that this property development will have opportunities for the development of affordable housing as well, and I think that’s encouraging,” he said. “You should embrace it and pass this ordinance as quickly as you can.”

However, plenty of uncertainty surrounds the proposal. There are proposed height limits for new projects within the new district, but those limits may be changed. It’s not entirely clear how the construction of the Champlain Parkway, connecting the South End with Interstate 89, might affect the district.

Another Burlington resident raised a different issue Wednesday night.

“We’re going to need additional transit service to the South End Innovation District if we build the housing units that we’re aiming to,” Colin Larson said. “I believe we need a thousand units by 2026 to hit the vacancy rate that we need.”

The City Council Ordinance Committee expects to resume its discussion of the South End Innovation District when it meets on Monday, May 8.