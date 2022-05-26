Hinesburg, VT — The Hinesburg Police Department received information about a threat made to Champlain Valley Union High School on Wednesday night. A parent of a CVU student told police that a student at Burlington High School made a threat against his daughter, her friends, and threatened to “shoot up the school”. The student also claimed that he had a handgun.

Multiple police departments started to investigate the matter, and officers from the Burlington Police Department went to the home of the Burlington student, where his parents advised that their son does not own a handgun. Investigations are ongoing but Hinesburg Police were at the school when students arrived and will continue to provide heightened coverage the rest of the day.