Burlington students to return to 4 day in-person instruction

Educators in Burlington say school is off to a successful start on both the elementary, and college level.

In a briefing with Mayor Miro Weinberger Wednesday afternoon, UVM officials say they have completed 65,000 tests among students with a 99.5% negativity rate.

But with the holiday season quickly approaching, they say it’s no time to become complacent.

Students will go home at Thanksgiving and complete one final week of classes remotely, as well as their final exams. They will not return to campus until February 1st.

Testing has been the bedrock of our success,” said Wendy Koenig, from the University. “We have cancelled spring break and will have continued testing, we want to continue those efforts for the rest of the semester and into the winter months.”

Burlington School District superintendent Tom Flanagan says by the end of the month, K-5 students will return to in-person instruction 4 days a week. He is still hopeful the Burlington High School can open back up by January.