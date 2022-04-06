Burlington, VT — Subaru dealerships around the nation have been raising money for their annual Share the Love event which ran from November 15 to January 3. Dealerships would donate $250 per every new Subaru sold or leased to a charity that the customer could choose from during the event. The charities included ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels Association of America, National Park Foundation, or a local non-profit selected by each dealership. The Burlington Subaru chose Feeding Chittenden as their local non-profit for the eighth year in a row.

“We at Burlington Subaru, in conjunction with Subaru of America and Subaru of New England, are very proud to have raised more than $52,000 in donations to benefit Feeding Chittenden,” said Roger Williams, General Manager of Burlington Subaru. “The customers and staff at Burlington Subaru are dedicated to helping the Food Shelf provide food and assistance to people in need in our community.”

Burlington Subaru managed to raise more than $52,000 for Feeding Chittenden and the funds will support Feeding Chittenden programs, which provide meals, groceries and job training support to low income residents in Chittenden, Addison, and Franklin/Grand Isle Counties.

“We could not accomplish our goal of feeding Chittenden County without the support of Burlington Subaru,” said FC Executive Director Rob Meehan. “We are so grateful for their support during the Share the Love event, which has helped feed thousands of our neighbors who are facing hunger.”

Over the last eight years, the dealership has raised over $370,000 for Feeding Chittenden.