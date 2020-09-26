Burlington superintendent announces community advisory initiative

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Burlington School District is creating three superintendent advisory groups that will meet monthly to offer feedback on what’s happening inside city schools.

Superintendent Tom Flanagan said he wants to engage families, students and staff as “true partners in the educational process,” and added that the advisory groups will reflect the diverse backgrounds within Burlington schools.

“I want to make sure I’m hearing the voice of the entire community, and that’s the goal of our school board and the entire district,” Flanagan said. “We’re making sure first and foremost that people are getting the message that we’re actively encouraging families, students and staff to apply.”

Members will be accepted from a list of applicants. The deadline to submit an application is September 30.

“My 100 Day Entry Plan was intentionally created to focus on three things I believe every school district needs to be successful: equity, deep learning, and engagement,” Flanagan said. “As part of that, I am forming three Superintendent Advisory Groups to meet monthly with teachers, families, and students.”