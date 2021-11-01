Burlington superintendent recommends existing site for new high school

Burlington School District Superintendent Tom Flanagan is recommending that the district focus on building a new high school and technical center on the site of the old buildings that were closed a year ago after PCB contamination was found.

Flanagan’s recommendation. which was posted ahead of Tuesday’s School Board meeting, acknowledged “some interest” in a downtown site. Last March, the school moved into an empty Macy’s department store, which the district has leased for three and a half years.

But, he said, feedback “overwhelmingly” favored the existing site on Institute Road – North.

“After much consideration, I firmly believe that Institute Road – North is the best option,” Flanagan wrote. “The site can successfully house a high school and technical center, provides adequate space for both indoor and outdoor learning, has ready access to our athletic fields, and is proximate to other experiential learning environments (such as North Beach, Lake Champlain, the Intervale, and the Arms Forest).”

Flanagan urged the Board of Commissioners to reach a decision” without delay.”

“I recommend that the School Board direct all future design efforts to focus on the Institute Road – North property,” he said.

