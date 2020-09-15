Burlington takes step toward supervised injection site

Injection booths at a facility in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

The Burlington City Council has voted to consider creating a supervised injection site for heroin and other illicit-drug users to reduce overdoses and get more people into treatment.

The council voted unanimously on Monday in favor of a resolution that asks the city attorney to analyze the legal challenges of creating an overdose prevention site, also called a safe injection or safe consumption site. In such sites people can use drugs under trained medical supervision.

Supporters say it can save lives by giving people struggling with drug addiction sterile needles, health care services and referrals to medical treatment. Critics say they think it’s too risky, potentially dangerous, and counterproductive in trying to curb substance abuse.

