Burlington, VT — A new outdoor market is coming to Burlington’s City Hall Park this summer, but the Farmers Market, which used to call City Hall Park home, is raising concerns about the new market’s impact. The new market, called the “BTV MKT” will be Queen City’s newest outdoor marketplace.

“We know that there’s a lot of small vendors and entrepreneurs, a lot of these are home based businesses, and our goal is to give them access to a type of customer base that’s in the downtown that they might not see on a regular basis,” said Kara Alnasrawi, Director of Church Street Marketplace.

Alnasrawni says with the Burlington Farmers Market remaining on Pine Street this summer, she wanted to keep City Hall Park active, and expand on the already existing Saturday artist markets. “It is also, as you know, newly renovated. It’s a beautiful asset and our goal was to keep it programmed.”

The Burlington Farmers Market left in 2019 when City Hall Park closed for renovation but says it’s actively seeking to come back. It wants safety and logistical concerns worked out and wants to continue conversations for a possible return in summer 2023.

This summer, there will be two markets, BTV MKT will operate on Saturdays from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, overlapping with the Farmers Market that runs from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

“We think the city’s large enough to house both markets. It’s a nine minute walk from one market to the other.” Alnasrawi says the goal wasn’t to create competition, but to add another shopping option. The new market plans to post signs directing customers to the farmers market on Pine Street but the farmers market says it was neither notified nor consulted about the new market.

In a statement that can be found below, the Burlington Farmers Market says: “our membership is concerned with how this new market will impact our season and feel this is an aggressive move by the city that utilizes the city’s leverage of being both a negotiator and competitor.

[CATHERINE BUTRICK / BURLINGTON RESIDENT]

“It’s right next to Church Street, I think it would get a lot of traction,” said Catherine Butrick, a Burlington resident. “I would love to come in if I was grabbing coffee. It would be nice though on a Saturday morning to stop by here then go there after.”

[SHAWN CONROY / BURLINGTON RESIDENT]

“I would be very interested in seeing, you know, what the fresh young minds of Burlington would come up with for art,” said Shawn Conroy, another Burlington resident. “And I’m hoping that it will provide them with a venue to A display their wears and B educate people on the artistic movements.”

The Farmers Market hopes the city will reconsider saying while they sympathize with the city’s desire to reinvigorate downtown, it seems they could have created various programs in City Hall Park on Saturdays or Sunday without interfering with the existing Burlington Farmers Market.

The new City Hall Park market plans to open Saturday, June 4. The Burlington Farmers Market is set to reopen on May 7.