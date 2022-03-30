It has been over 50 years since Vermonters last boarded passenger trains in Vermont, but that could change soon with the arrival of the Ethan Allen Express. The last time Vermonters boarded passenger trains in Burlington was in 1955, but starting in July, Vermonters will be able to hop on a train in downtown Burlington that will stretch hundreds of miles to New York City.

“It has been a goal for the city to have the restoration of passenger rail for decades,” said Chapin Spencer, Director of Public Works.

“We think that’s awesome,” shared the Vaillancourt family who are Vermont residents. “We’d think it’d be net, we’d definitely go!”

“That’s pretty cool,” said Joe Shaffer, an Essex resident. “I think down the road we’ll go with our daughter. I think it’d be fun, it’d be an adventure.”

Spencer believes Vermonters will embrace the new train.

“It’s a low carbon transportation manner, it’s got WIFI on board, it’s a great place to relax, get work done and get to New York City in a very efficient matter.”

One Burlington City Council member believes trains are vital to fight climate change. “If we’re really serious about fighting climate crisis, then rail will be essential to doing that,” said Joe Magge, a Burlington City Councilor.

Spencer says he also sees the train bringing tourism to the Green Mountain State. “This is going to show a lot of those out of state what Vermont has to offer which is going to benefit our economy.”

Spencer is personally excited for July. “Family has told me once service starts up, we’re going to Broadway and it might be Hamilton.”

Burlington Public Works hopes this new addition will be a model for other communities. Spencer shared there is still additional track work to be done from now until June and that they will be relocating some parts of the bike path, so it may be closed at times during the next couple of months.

They are all looking forward to welcoming passengers onboard in July.