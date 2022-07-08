Burlington, VT — There will be a taste of Spain in Burlington on Saturday as Church Street will host the first ever ‘Run With The Bulls’. The event will be a twist on a more well-known even that is happening right now in Pamplona, Spain.

“You can expect to see a unique spoof on the actual running of the bulls in Spain, however no bulls or people will be injured,” said Shawn Morin, Secretary of the Board of Directors for the Classic Mike Loyer Foundation.

Instead of featuring actual bulls, the ‘bulls’ on Saturday will be people in costume, who will chase after participants. “They will mingle with the pedestrians and the folks at the outdoor cafes, and cowbells will be ringing, music playing and people will have a great time.”

The fundraiser will benefit the Classic Mike Loyer Foundation and will help Vermont families who are dealing with the accidental worksite death of a loved one. Switchback Brewing is the lead sponsor for the event.

“We have committed to a 5,000 dollar sponsorship dollar per dollar match for the mike loyer foundation through this event so everyone that is donating they can rest assured that their dollar is going a little bit further,” said Amy Liebelin, Marketing and Events Coordinator at Switchback.

Switchback says it will also donate $1 for every pint of its new beer, Zaboo, that is sold in Church Street bars and restaurants. Liebelin says if you are down on Church Street, don’t be a stranger. “Look for us in our logos, come say hi and have a beer with us.”