BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Burlington City Council is currently debating a series of ballot items that could end up on voters’ Town Meeting Day ballots.

Key among them is a possible increase in the city’s tax rate. It would be the first hike in three years.

Citing the rising costs of employee healthcare and pension costs, the ballot question asks voters to approve a 5.5 percent tax increase.

If it’s not approved, all city departments will likely have to look into their own budgets to find areas where costs can be cut.

“Absolutely, we would be looking citywide at all departments and all initiatives,” Mayor Miro Weinberger said at Monday’s Board of Finance Meeting. “We’d work to make sure no one department bore undue impact.”

Another ballot item would propose a $24 million general obligation bond for various infrastructure needs. A similar measure was put on the ballot for the city’s December 7 Special Election, but the price tag was $40 million.

57 percent of voters approved, but it needed a two-thirds majority to pass.

The new version cuts out $9 million in improvements for the defunct Memorial Auditorium, a decision Councilor Karen Paul believes was a wise one.

“What I heard most from constituents who voted against the $40 million bond was the lack of specificity in the Memorial Auditorium placeholder,” Paul said. “That was just not a winning argument. I think more people would be willing to vote for a bond for Memorial if there was a complete plan.”

The $24 million plan keeps the basics of last month’s request – the money would help replace the city’s emergency communications system, buy three new fire trucks, and address deferred maintenance at 10 city-owned facilities.

If needed, the money could also be used for projects like the Champlain Parkway and Railyard Enterprise.

“One of the things that we’ve heard through our discussion as a Board of Finance is that these needs are not going away,” said City Council President Max Tracy. “They do not represent the full need of capital investment, but rather a substantial scaling down of the total need.”