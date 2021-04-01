Burlington trying to head off safety risk by changing outdated parking garage language

Burlington is trying to change some outdated language in a city document that, if left untouched, could lead to a safety risk. The obsolete verbiage has to do with the three public parking garages the Queen City owns.

A Florida-based online retailer of lighting fixtures says a typical parking garage has about 300 lighting fixtures in it. If those fixtures don’t light a garage properly, visitors can feel unsafe and the chance of a car crash can go up. The Illuminating Engineering Society of North America — sometimes called IES for short — maintains lighting level standards for parking garages for safety reasons.

According to Burlington’s comprehensive development ordinance, the city’s garages need to meet — but not surpass — IES standards from 1998. A staff member from Burlington’s Office of City Planning said Thursday night that the IES document in which those standards were laid out is now too old to be of any use.

“In my understanding in talking with our colleagues in (the Department of Permitting & Inspections), it’s not just out of date, but it’s been replaced several times over in its entirety,” Burlington principal planner for comprehensive planning Meagan Tuttle said. “So, the proposal here is to simply replace the reference to a specific edition of those garage lighting standards.”

The City Council’s Ordinance Committee has approved the removal of those references to 1998, sending the matter to the full council for its consideration.

“This is in line with what we’re doing in other places,” committee chair Councilor Chip Mason said. “I think this is a positive that we’re — it’s a moot — so that the ordinance doesn’t have to be amended each time the standards change.”

The full council might not be able to take up the language change at its next meeting this coming Monday. That’s going to be the council’s annual organizational meeting, featuring Mayor Miro Weinberger’s State of the City address. However, the councilors will take action in the near future after some lingering questions can be answered.

Councilor Jack Hanson asked, “Is it around just lighting and the ability to see, or is it around energy effeciency, or both? Can anyone answer that?”

“I don’t know specifically if the national standard includes energy efficiency,” Tuttle replied. “I would guess that it does. I know that it does govern the types of fixtures.”

Speaking of the 1990s and Burlington’s municipal parking garages, it was in 1999 — during Peter Clavelle’s tenure as mayor — that the first two hours of parking at all three garages became free of charge. This is no longer the case at the Marketplace Garage, the busiest of the three.