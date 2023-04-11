Burlington, VT– A Burlington resident is bringing awareness to Alzheimer’s disease by running the Boston Marathon to raise money for research.

Some may run the Boston Marathon to win, but 23-year-old Alyx Edney runs for a good cause. She’s raising money, and awareness, for Alzheimer’s disease.

Edney has much to look forward to before traveling to Boston.

“I am so excited to run it, especially for the Alzheimer’s Association. I’ll be running on ‘Team End ALZ.’ It’s going to be so special, and it’s such a great community, and being able to run with them is so amazing,” says Edney.

26.2 miles in a flashy purple, the color that symbolizes the disease. Edney says she runs for a very special person.

“My dad is in a clinical trial. I think it’s amazing that I can run, enjoy it, have a great time and bring awareness to something that means so much to me,” she says.

Edney’s father was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment two years ago, which has progressed towards Alzheimer’s disease. Edney notes her father would usually run the second half of marathons with her. It’s her father who helped Edney appreciate the sport.

Alyx Edney and her father

For someone who’s run soon-to-be four marathons, Edney didn’t always have the motivation. But she says she’s come full circle on her journey, as her dad was the one who helped her find her love of running.

“I originally hated running, I thought there was no way anyone could have fun pounding against the ground for miles, like there’s no way that could be fun,” she exclaims. “But my dad got me into it, and we started working out together. Then I got into running long distances and I thought I could do more for charities that way, and it could be a challenge for me too.”

Team End ALZ has raced in the marathon for over 20 years on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association. Edney says her average time is about 5 hours, getting better by the marathon. But winning isn’t her top priority.

“I haven’t really raced to win; I just race to have fun and enjoy myself,” she says.

Edney is also raising money to aid in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease. She recently hit her $8,000 mark.

“It feels so amazing to have all this support and have everyone come together for this. It’s so amazing and I appreciate it all,” says Edney.

The Boston Marathon takes place on Monday, April 17th. But Edney will still continue to raise awareness past the finish line.