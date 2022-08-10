Burlington voters may have to consider a ballot question soon about allowing Queen City residents who aren’t American citizens to vote in local elections.

This is the third time in less than a decade that Burlington’s Charter Change Committee has worked on this issue. A 2015 ballot question on non-citizen voting failed at the polls. In late 2019, the City Council voted to consider the issue again, only for it to change its mind in January 2020 and return the issue to the committee.

Before placing the issue before the City Council a third time, the group is working on community outreach with the help of the Trusted Community Voices program within the city Community & Economic Development Office. The Charter Change Committee may be seeking a stamp of approval from the full council to continue the work it’s doing now.

“I would love for this committee to have the consensus that we do that, and if that is the case and we can get that, I don’t think it would be very hard to get that blessing to carry on,” committee chair Councilor Gene Bergman said. “And I would hope that that would happen this Monday.”

The Charter Change Committee has a goal of placing the non-citizen voting question on the Town Meeting Day ballot next march. Winooski and Montpelier already allow non-citizen voting, though both cities have faced lawsuits over the issue. A judge dismissed the lawsuit against Montpelier this spring. The suit against Winooski is still pending.

Federal law requires voters in state-level and federal elections to be U.S. citizens. There is no such requirement for local-level elections.