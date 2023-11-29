Burlington, VT– Burlington community members, city officials, and state lawmakers came together to honor the three Palestinian American students shot over the weekend. A candlelight vigil was held at the top of Church Street.

Braving the cold, around 100 people lit candles to show their support for Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ali Ahmed. Police say the three were shot and injured while walking down the street Saturday night, in town for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Burlingtonian Deb Bouton said she was shocked.

“It’s hard to imagine and my heart goes out to the families, you know, everyone is coming out in support of them,” said Bouton.

Organizer Christine Hallquist thought it was important to hold a silent vigil, so people could reflect in their own way.

“These poor kids were just out taking a walk before dinner, and it broke my heart,” said Hallquist.

Police Chief Jon Murad was there, along with Mayor Miro Weinberger, who said he was glad to see so many people show up.

“Burlingtonians support them and feel terrible that this happened to them while they were visiting our community,” he said.

“I’d also like to send a message to the larger Arab and Muslim communities here, that this is a community that supports and welcomes them,” said Weinberger.

Bouton believed the state of the city has changed over the years.

“We’ve been through a lot lately, let’s face it, things have changed here. I’ve been here since 1985, that’s how long, and no, never would have imagined something like this,” said Bouton.

Hisham Awartani released a statement saying, in part, “it’s important to recognize that this is part of the larger story, I’m but one casualty in this much wider conflict.”